Deepika Padukone signs off Cannes 2017 with panache!

Deepika Padukone made the heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 red carpet for all the right reasons.

Day two at the Cannes 2017 red carpet is when Deepika Padukone dialled up the glamour quotient to eleven. Donning a risque custom made jade gown from Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Ms Padukone sent photographers into a frenzy and shut up the fashion police.

Deepika attended the screening of 'Loveless (Nelyubov)' at Palais des Festival on Thursday. She paired the one shoulder, thigh-high slit gown with Chloe Gosselin's platform shoes and De Grisogono diamond earrings and cuff. Smokey green eyes with the stare to kill finished the job for the damsel.

It may remind one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's olive-green outfit she wore at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party last year. But the straight cuts of Brandon Maxwell dress with added train should make the difference clear.

Day two was all about solid colours and being drop dead gorgeous. Her day started with sunny Solace London outfit. Then later in the day, for the press interactions, Deepika chose a fuschia Balenciaga mini dress paired with Christian Louboutin strappy sandals.

A post shared by TeamSaltzman (@teamsaltzman) on May 18, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets ready to rule the red carpet, Deepika bows out with no room for complaints.