Ben Affleck in talks for sequel to 'The Accountant'

The deadly ?Accountant? is all set to return on the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, studio giant Warner Bros. is developing a sequel for ?The Accountant,? with Ben Affleck in talks to return to star.

Writer Bill Dubuque and director Gavin O?Connor are also in talks for the proposed sequel to the 2016 feature.

The first part told the story of a highly functioning autistic man who worked as an accountant for criminal organisations. When the Treasury Department starts to follow his activities, he uses his background as an assassin to protect himself and others.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams are also eyeing a return.

The action-drama made on a budget of 44 million USD went on to earn 155 million USD globally.

While WB has been a long-time working relationship for Affleck, the studio distributed his most recent passion project, the 2016 period crime-drama Live By Night, which did not fare as well at the Box-Office.

It also made his Oscar Best Picture winning feature ?Argo?.

Ben Affleck, will be next seen in WB?s 'Justice League,' which is currently undergoing re-shoots with Joss Whedon after he took over directorial duties for Zach Snyder.

