Bachchan completes first schedule of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finished filming the first schedule of his upcoming movie "Thugs of Hindostan".

The 74-year-old star, who was in Malta shooting for the movie, took to Twitter to share the details of his schedule.

"Back to base...Travelling now after completion of my first schedule of TOH!" Bachchan wrote.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

The Yash Raj Films project also stars Katrina Kaif and "Dangal" actress Fatima Sana Sheikh.

