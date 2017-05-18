Ageism in Hollywood does not anger me, says Goldie Hawn

Veteran actress Goldie Hawn says she remains unfazed by the ageism that exists in Hollywood till date.

The 71-year-old actress says it is unproductive of stars to fight a lost battle, reported Harper's Bazaar.

"You think you're going to fight the system? You think you're going to prove to Hollywood when you hit 45 that you're still a sexy, viable object?

"No. There's a certain reality. Does it make me angry? No. I'm not an angry person. I'm not a militant person," says Hawn.

Reminiscing her heyday in films, the "Snatched" actress adds she and "The First Wives Club" co-stars had to take a pay cut "because the studios were never sanguine on trusting that women carrying a movie would actually work."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)