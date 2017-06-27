Abduction case: Actress warns of legal action, film body

In a new development to the Malayalam actress abduction case, the victim today warned that she would initiate legal action against those who target her with baseless charges.

The actress, who has been keeping away from making any public statement so far, said she was speaking out as a recent remark by an actor against her had "pained" her.

She also said the investigation into the incident, which happened in February, was moving in the right direction and she has full faith in the police.

Her statement comes closely on the heels of popular Malayalam actor Dileep, whose name recently figured in connection with the sensational incident, allegedly making some unsavoury remarks against the victim.

Giving a new twist to the abduction episode, Dileep had filed a complaint with the police last week alleging that a friend of 'Pulsar' Suni, the prime accused in the case, had threatened to blackmail him.

"Names of many persons are coming out in connection with the case. I am also knowing about all these only through media. I have not shared any information with police to punish or protect anyone," the actress said in the statement issued in Thrissur.

She also said she did not have any evidence to prove that the persons whose names that had appeared in the media in connection with the case, was guilty or innocent.

"The statement by an actor that myself and the accused in the case 'Pulsar' Suni were friends and one should be careful while selecting friends has come to my notice and it pained me," she said.

"I am ready to initiate legal action if such baseless allegations are levelled," the actress said, adding that she was not afraid of anybody and was willing to face any enquiry.

She maintained that she had refrained from making any statement on the incident as per the advice of police that it may effect the investigation.

The statement in her name was issued to the media through her cousin Rajesh B Menon.

Coming out in support of the victim, an outfit of women in Malayalam cinema industry today strongly condemned attempts to tarnish the image of the actress.

Women in Cinema Collective said any attempt to put the victim in bad light and point fingers of suspicion at her was a challenge to the judiciary and the law of land.

The outfit's protest came a day after actor Salim Kumar, a friend of Dileep,demanded that the assaulted actress be made to undergo a lie-detector test to ascertain the truth in the case.

However, Kumar later retracted his statement and tendered an apology following criticism.

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused,who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

