Mbose.in & megresults.nic.in HSSLC Class 12th Arts Results 2017 Meghalaya Board Tura to be declared shortly

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017, MBOSE Class 12th Results 2017,Tura Result 2017 to be declared in a short while from now.

Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2017: Just sometime before MBOSE Tura results for students of Meghalaya 12th Board will be declared. According to an official communique by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Meghalaya Board Results 2017 will be declared on May 23 at 10 AM.

The official websites mbose.in, results.mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, had a notification that read, "The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2017 (Arts) Stream conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 23-05-2017 at 10:00 AM"

MBOSE Class 12th examination 2017 was held between March 3 - March 29.

In 2016, HSSLC Results ​were declared on May 9 at 10 AM for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

The legislation for the setting up of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to regulate, supervise and control school education in the State of Meghalaya came into force on September 25, 1973 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973).

The board is responsible for conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) as well as the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) in the state of Meghalaya.

Vision of MBOSE:

MBOSE is committed to quality education for the holistic development of all students, culminating in attaining excellence in their lives, so that they will be a blessing to the society and the world at large.

How to check Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2017:

1. Visit the official websites: megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in or mbose.in

2. Click on 'Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2017'

3. Keep roll number and other information ready to access the result.

4. Click 'Submit' and take a print out of the result .

The MBOSE 12th Results 2017 can also be accessed from the websites mentioned in this document.

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2017 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones.

MBOSE12A<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

MBOSE12A<space> RollNumber send it to 5676750

MG12A <space> RollNumber send to 52070