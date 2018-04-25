Work at Delhi"s Kathputli Colony begins

The Union Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal laid the foundation stone of an in-situ (in the same spot) development project at Kathputli Colony on Tuesday. The slum was selected for Delhi's first in-situ redevelopment project and an agreement was signed to this effect in 2009 for development of 5.22 hectares of the colony.

The housing and urban affairs minister said that the redevelopment model has to keep pace with the movement of people from rural to urban areas. "By 2030, 600 million (60 crores) Indians would be living in urban spaces. The redevelopment of cities has to be done keeping in mind this fact," Puri said.

The colony is one of the biggest and oldest slums located in Shadipur Depot, housing puppeteers, acrobats, storytellers, folk dancers and painters, who had been under threat of losing their art and livelihoods as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had proposed to rehabilitate them by relocating the residents temporarily to the place is redeveloped. The colony is the only such place that is a home to street performers from 14 states including Gujarat, Maharastra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh belonging to diverse communities such as Adivasis, Muslims, Yadavs, Balmikis, Kushths, Nats and Bagris, among others.

However, residents claimed that even before making arrangements, the DDA has compelled 2,800 families to move to the transit camp at Anand Parbat. On October 30, 2017, the DDA demolished over 400 jhuggis in the slum amid protests and stone-pelting from the residents. "Sealing committee and many others, who work in air-conditioned offices don't understand that people from rural areas are coming to urban spaces for better opportunities," Puri said.

THE AGREEMENT