Speeding WagonR kills 50-yr-old, two injured

The incident occured in the Jarcha area; the driver left the car and fled

A 50-year-old man died while two others were injured when a speeding WagonR hit them from behind in the Jarcha area of Greater Noida on Monday night. Police said that the driver left the car on the spot and fled.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar (50), a National Capital Power Station (NCPS) worker.

Kumar was on his way home after work, when the WagonR lost control and hit him from behind.

“The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm when Kumar was heading home. Locals stated that a Wagon R was overtaking a truck when it lost control and hit Kumar who was walking on the side of the road. Kumar’s head hit a motorcycle moving ahead,” said Nishank Sharma, Circle Officer, Dadri area of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The two traveling on the bike have been identified as Hari Om (43) and Jitender (48) and the three were rushed to the National Capital Power Station hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead on arrival while Hari Om was discharged after first aid.

According to the doctors at the NTPC hospital in Dadri, Jitender has suffered severe head injuries and has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“After the accident, the driver left the cab and fled. We have taken the car into custody and informed its owner who is a resident of Kapawaali village in Greater Noida,” Sharma added.

Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (Causing death by negligence).