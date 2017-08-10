Railways start repair work on 100-year-old bridge

The repair work on 100-year-old loha pull situated at Geeta Colony has begun by the railways. The revival work costing nearly Rs 10 crore will also include repairing of two railway platforms, cycle tracks and two way roads.

The iron bridge has been damaged at many places and the cover plates of the railway tracks were broken too. The pedestrians, who used to pass from underneath the bridge had to wait below for sometime to avoid garbage coming out of the train which many times would result into traffic jams. But the revival work has given a relief to the local people," said Maheish Girri, East Delhi MP

Girri did regular follow ups with the Railway Minister and the Chairman Railway Board to release funds for repair works.

The MP even urged the railway chairperson to make mechanism so that train does not have to wait for signal over the bridge which might reduce the depreciation in the quality of plates.