Mohalla Clinics get L-G's approval, but with a few riders

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday gave a green signal to the establishment of Mohalla Clinics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's pet project, but with a few riders.

Baijal has approved the proposal with certain safeguards, to promote transparency and ensure delivery of quality healthcare services to Delhi residents. The decision has come after 45 AAP MLAs occupied the Raj Niwas conference hall, demanding to speed up the process of clearing files related to the Mohalla Clinics.

"These safeguards are aimed at developing a robust healthcare delivery system, besides addressing complaints received regarding the functioning of clinics, so far. The L-G observed that selection of premises to set up these clinics should be through a transparent and objective mechanism in such a way that the existing healthcare facilities are utilised in an optimum manner and the facilities are accessible to all, especially the weaker sections, without any duplication of scarce public resources. In case of private premises, it has been noted that the selection of premises and fixation of rent should be through a transparent open process, as per prevalent PWD/CPWD norms," the L-G said in a statement issued on Monday.

Recently, the Delhi government's vigilance department, in a probe, had found irregularities in the functioning of these clinics. A complaint sent to the L-G stated that doctors were treating 533 patients in just four hours a day. It also questioned the data of patients recorded by NGO Wish Foundation.

To check incidents of data rigging, the L-G has advised that the administrative department must develop a sound mechanism to verify the number of patients claimed by a clinic. According to the officials, the Delhi government has been advised to develop an online system based on Aadhaar cards within six months.

"The conditions laid down by the land-owning agencies concerned, for land use and construction of any temporary structure, must be strictly followed. The Health Department shall not transfer, assign, or otherwise part with the ownership or possession of the whole or any part of the said land in any manner. Further, wherever required, statutory permissions and no objection certificates must be obtained from the local bodies/department concerned," the statement further stated.

IRREGULARITIES