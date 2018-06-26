Mild dust storm brings respite from sultry heat in Capital-NCR

Delhi and its National Capital region received some respite from the sultry heat as a mild dust storm on Monday evening brought mercury down by a few notches. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius after the dust storm that lashed the city around 5 pm.

Apart from Delhi, its national capital region including cities of Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram witnessed strong gusty at the speed of 29 to 74 kmph. Delhi has been reeling under extreme heat and muggy conditions for the past few weeks. Earlier during the day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.2 degrees, five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, settled four notches above season's average, at 32.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department had said on Sunday that the Capital can hope to get relief from the scorching summer soon with monsoon likely to hit Delhi on June 29, its normal onset date for the city. The weatherman further said that the monsoon activity has revived over the weekend and is making a steady advance.

Additional director general Mritunjay Mohapatra said, "Conditions are becoming favourable for pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity over parts of northwest India from June 27. The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi on June 29, its normal onset date for the national capital." Mohapatra further said.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies and dust storm for Tuesday evening. The department said that the humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 34 per cent throughout the day. "The sky will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon onwards. There is also a possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm tomorrow," it stated.

The Capital had witnessed massive dust and thunderstorms last month that had left the city with uprooted trees toppled ice cream carts and massive power cuts. A violent dust storm followed by rain and lightning lashed the Capital and its adjoining cities of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad which led to the death of two people and injured around 18.

MONSOON ON TRACK