Man rapes 20-year-old friend, throws her off a building

After allegedly raping his friend, a man threw her from the fourth floor of an under construction building in Rohini in the early hours of Friday. Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused. The 20-year-old victim, who is an employee of a high-end hotel in Delhi, was in a critical condition until Sunday evening.

DCP Rohini, Rishi Pal said that the police was informed in the early hours of Friday that a girl had been thrown off the fourth floor of a building in Rama Vihar area.

"A police team from Begumpur police station immediately reached the spot and found that the injured girl, who the locals said was in a semi-nude state, had already been moved to BSA Hospital. In the hospital, the injured girl was declared unfit for a statement. During the investigation, it was revealed that one person known to her had taken her to a secluded under construction building on the pretext of getting his car from his house," the DCP said.

He said that the accused had left the victim's friend in a dark lane away from the crime spot in an auto-rickshaw so that they don't come to know about the incident.

"Two of the victim's friend saw people shouting and gathering at a spot nearby. When they reached there, locals told them that they had seen someone running away after throwing the victim off the building. Based on local intelligence and with inputs from locals and the victim's friends, the accused was arrested following a raid. A case of rape, attempt to murder and other relevant sections of IPC were registered against him," Pal said.