Luxury hotels feel the pinch

A day into the rolling out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and amid several apprehensions, restaurants in the city did not face any major hiccups on Saturday. At 28 per cent tax, however, luxury hotels seemed to be at sea.

Many hotel owners feared losing out on business at a time when the market had just opened up for them.

Being the first day of the weekend, restaurants did usual business on Friday, with very few complaining about the glitches in bills. Varun Puri of Too Indian, however, claimed to have registered a dip of “at least 30 per cent” in business on Friday, which he attributed to the curiosity among people to watch the GST proceedings on television. He also said that a lot of his diners were taken by surprise when they were handed over more than one bill.

“Some of them were given as many as four bills and we had to patiently explain the details to them. The difference in tax is marginal, so, we don’t think it would affect the market. Having said that, it has not been brought down either. It would have been better if the experience of eating out was more relaxed, in terms of tax,” Puri said.

Tamasha owner Priyank Sukhija said: “We need to let the new tax regime take a proper shape. Only then would we be able to foresee its impact.” He added that the impact, if at all, would be a ripple effect of other trades.

The most worried lot is the five-star hotel industry. With a sword of 28 per cent GST hanging on their head. Talking to DNA, Dr Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director of the Bird Group, said: “With such high tax, how will the business flourish? People would think twice before spending now. It’s like we have been taken back to a decade when five-star hotels were just a dream for a lot of us.”