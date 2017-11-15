IMD predicts rain for today, may lower pollution levels

The air quality index (AQI), which stood past 400 units in the morning, fell to 308

While thick smog continued to envelope Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, the pollution levels, however, came down by the evening from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category. The air quality index (AQI), which stood past 400 units in the morning, fell to 308.

However, it is still five times above the safe standard of 60 units.

The improved wind conditions, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), can be attributed to a change in meteorological conditions including wind speed picking up and a sunny day.

CPCB officials, as per the forecast provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that slight rains are expected on Wednesday, which is further likely to bring down pollution levels.

"The weather conditions have changed, reducing humidity and moisture, and wind speed improved on Tuesday which helped disbursal of pollutants hung in the air. Besides, if it rains tomorrow, pollutants will be washed away majorly bringing much respite.

The week ahead is expected to have better air quality," said, Dipankar Saha, head of air laboratory, CPCB.

However, even as the average AQI in the capital improved, NCR towns including Noida and Ghaziabad continued to reel under 'severe' pollution levels.

Meanwhile, some monitoring stations in the city still recorded 'severe' pollution levels above the score of 400 units including Delhi University (410), Lodhi Road (428) and Pitampura (411).