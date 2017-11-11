Fake number plate racket likely to see an increase

DNA found that one can get a new plate without producing an RC

Starting Monday, the odd-even formula will be tougher to implement than imagined. As a reality check by DNA showed, if one drops in at any of the numerous shops at the outer circle of Connaught Place, central Delhi or NCR, and anywhere between 15 minutes and two hours, you can easily walk out with a new number plate for your vehicle — that too without producing the registration certificate (RC) or any other documents. Traffic cops say a close watch will be kept on the menace.

Fake number plates top the list of the many challenges the government and traffic police are going to face in implementing its clean-up plan for the Capital. According to norms, a number plate can be procured only from an authorised dealer and after producing the RC of the vehicle and other related documents.

However, when DNA accessed the black market, the reality seemed different. Shops providing fake registration number plates not only put on display a number of designs and styles but also did not bother to ask for document or ID proof.

"We have number plates starting from Rs 250 and the costliest is Rs 3,500. While the cheapest one has sticker digits, styles vary from stylish embossed fonts to illuminated digits with custom-made logos," said a dealer who owns a shop in Noida's sector 16 car market.

Another dealer, who has a shop in Connaught Place, says that a simple number plate would cost Rs 800 while a legal one with holograms can only be made after the customer provides transport authority's approval. "Last year, during the scheme, demand for fake number plates was high, the same is expected this year," he said.

When asked about the flourishing hidden business of fake registration number plates — which can lead to a severe national security threat — a senior traffic police officer said, "The only way this market can be curbed is to conduct raids on such shops and take legal action."

Price range

Rs 250 to 500 with sticker digits, simple, non-styled

Rs 500 to 1000 embossed stylish digits, custom made designs, change of language

Rs 1200 to 3500 number plates with fancy lights, golden silver design, change of fonts

Hidden Business

Shops at Connaught Place, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and NCR provide fake number plates

Price range varies from Rs 250 to 3500 depending upon style

No vehicle-related document or ID proof required