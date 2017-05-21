DNA Micro Edit: Delhi govt fails to give life saving equipment

The Delhi government in March procured 125 new ventilators against the demand of 80 for various hospitals. But the situation on the ground is completely different . Many patients in Delhi are dying every day as they fail to get the life-saving ventilators in the hospitals. While the government is trying its best to meet the needs of the people, the implementation of their orders is still questionable.

One of its biggest hospitals- Lok Nayak which was also allotted the highest number of ventilators has failed to install the new ventilators in its campus till now. Patients are still using ambu-bags, a technique for manual ventilation that lacks the basic technique of ventilation.

It not just the ventilators but several other aspects that need immediate attention in Delhi's government hospitals.

Many are reeling under acute shortage of doctors. There are 38 government hospitals in the city catering to the needs to the people from Delhi and outside.

But, with the population of over 19 million, Delhi's hospital still lack many basic healthcare facilities. From shortage of medicine to shortage of equipment, these hospitals still have a long way to go. Many hospitals in the capital still don't have the facility of Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is a must for every emergency case.

In Delhi budget 2017-18, the Aam Aadmi Party government has allocated Rs 5,736 crores for the health care, a marginal increase of Rs 517 crore from last year's Rs 5,259 crore. The work is on to increase the number of beds in the hospital to 20,000. Currently, there are over 10,000 beds in the government hospitals.