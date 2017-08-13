Delhiites to act as eyes and ears of police this Independence Day

This Independence Day, Delhiites have much to contribute towards national security. Expecting Delhiites to be their eyes and ears, the Delhi Police have circulated posters of wanted terrorists in the national Capital appealing to the public to inform them about these suspicious men, whenever and wherever they are spotted.

The step has been taken to make the public familiar with these faces and make the terrorists' undercover presence in the capital impossible.

The posters have been circulated all across and have been pasted in markets like Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Palika Bazar, Karol Bagh, apart from the Inter-state bus terminals, railway stations and near shopping malls.

Talking to DNA, a senior police officer said, "These posters will make the civilians familiar with the faces of the suspected and wanted terrorists, making it impossible for them to take shelter in the city impersonating students, tenants, or professionals. The step is expected to work as a deterrence," the officer said.

These posters share information about terrorists belonging to Karnataka and Maharashtra module of the Indian Mujahideen terror group along with their pictures. The posters have declared three men from Karnataka module as wanted terrorists. They have been identified as Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal alias Iqbal Bhatkal, Riyaz Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan. It also mentions two Maharashtra module wanted men, identified as Zulfiqar Fayaz Ahmed Kagzi alias Arsalan and Rahil Sheikh. The posters also have contact numbers on which one can share the information about these suspects and claims that the identity of the information providers will be kept undisclosed.

The capital is on high alert with the Independence Day approaching. On Friday, Delhi Police also unleashed 14 new Parakram vans - anti-terror vehicles, to be deployed at strategic and vulnerable points in the city. In May this year, 10 such vans lanced with armed commandos and advanced gadgets for communication were launched. Spotters and armed policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed at crowded locations which can be possible targets of terror groups.