Delhi: Two accused of murdering brothers arrested

The Delhi Police hit two birds with one stone when two murders of brothers were solved on Monday. The latest case was that of Manoj Kumar who was killed on Saturday morning, while the other one of his brother, Mukesh Kumar, took place in 2017.

The police were informed about the murder of Manoj after his wife, Seema, found his body lying in a pool of blood on the floor and a case was registered. She went looking for him after waiting for him to return after buying packaged drinking water.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Bhati (29) and Pooja (26) who was Mukesh's wife at the time of his murder.

On Sunday evening, the police received a secret information about the crime, following which, a trap was laid to arrest the accused who was residing in Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar. The police caught the accused at his home. He then disclosed Pooja's involvement in the murders.

A country-made pistol, one live cartridge which was used to murder Manoj, a blood-stained shirt, pants and shoes, one motorcycle TVS Star City used in the crime and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

On further interrogation, the accused revealed that a year ago he had befriended the deceased Mukesh who was then the husband of the other accused Pooja. The two accused developed an intimate relationship and when the relationship came to Mukesh's notice, he beat up his wife who later complained to her associate, Bhati, about it.

Both of them managed to kill Mukesh at the Dadri Railway line. A missing report was filed after which, her brother-in-law, Manoj Kumar, and his wife took her in. When Manoj got to know of her relationship with Mohit Bhati, he would tease her. Later, she and Bhati decided to murder Manoj. Bhati came to Ghazipur on Saturday morning, shot Manoj and fled back to Dadri. Pooja was arrested after Manoj disclosed her involvement in the murders.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have been informed about the case to take further action.