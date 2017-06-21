Criminal who terrorised victims with toy gun nabbed in southeast Delhi

Vishal alias Chiku had gained notoriety as a dreaded criminal when he was just a juvenile. At a tender age, he had already become an active member of the Deepak Pandit Gang, which was involved in extortion, abduction, and attempted murders in southeast Delhi.

Not only that, Chiku struck his fear into many a hearts with nothing more than a toy pistol. He was arrested on Monday and the toy that he used to extort money from his victims was seized, along with a real country-made pistol. He was wanted for a murder and a number of attempt to murder cases.

A team from the Sangam Vihar police station nabbed Chiku after receiving a tip-off that the criminal would be visiting the area well-armed. He attempted to escape but was overpowered. Police said Chiku even pulled out the country-made pistol to scare away the cops, but was nabbed.

Interrogation revealed that after the death of gang leader Ajay, Deepak Pandit was trying to extend the gang. When Chiku emerged as an asset for the gang, he was handed a real pistol and promoted as one of the kingpins. Chiku further told the police that in February, he along with his brother Vipin alias Rangeela and other associates, had gone to a wedding party in the Dakshinpuri area, where, following a heated argument with a local, he and his aides rained bullets on the people, injuring three and leaving one dead.