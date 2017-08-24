Campaign for the disabled launched

The Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu launched 'Development4All', a disability-inclusive development campaign, which is part of the High Commission's Direct Aid Programme, on Wednesday.

The Census 2011 figures for India indicate that disability affects around 27 million Indians – more than the population of Australia. Out of these, nearly 70 per cent live in rural regions with fewer services and more barriers to social inclusion.

Only 36 per cent of the disabled population across India are employed, and those unable to work become dependent on their families. According to the World Bank, including people with disabilities outside the economy could raise GDP by up to 7 per cent.

"Adopting a disability-inclusive approach in society is critical to ensuring the promotion of human rights, realising the economic potential of society and, importantly, ensuring development for all," said Sidhu.

"In 2016-17 our Direct Aid Program supported 10 disability-inclusive projects across India.I hope this campaign will act as a catalyst for new partnerships and at all levels between government, business and civil society within and between Australia and India," she added.

The launch event, organised in partnership with the Samarthanam Trust for Disabled included a panel discussion moderated by Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Chris Elstoft, on ways to include people with disabilities in India's economic development.