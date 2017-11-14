BJP demands 24-hour chest clinics for pollution-hit Delhiites

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Arvind Kejriwal government, calling it visionless for its inability to arrest rising pollution levels in the national Capital that has been gripped in a thick blanket of poisonous smog.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains indecisive with a string of failed decisions to its credit in handling the hazardous smog.

Citing Monday's pollution levels that were recorded as 4 to 7 times higher than the tolerable 60 mg level, Tiwari said,"With schools set to open and a heavy public activity, the Kejriwal government seems to be lost as it never formulated a strategy to fight such a climatic emergency. People are worried and state administration, especially in hospitals have failed the citizens."

Tiwari also requested Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to call an all-party meeting to discuss the preparation to fight pollution and remedial measures in the Capital. The Delhi BJP also requested the Lt Governor to direct all government and private hospitals to set up 24-hour free chest clinics to help the affected people.

The BJP has trained its guns on CM Arvind Kejriwal since Delhi caught itself warped in heavy smog. The party last week distributed masks in the northeast part of the city, as Tiwari attacked the AAP government for being indifferent towards the health of people.

The party said the government failed to formulate any decisive policies to tackle the pollution scenario which was turning grim by the day. The Delhi chief minister was also lambasted for passing the buck to neighbouring states for burning stubble while he himself did not have any roadmap for pollution.