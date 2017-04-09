All eyes on Rajouri as by-poll voting begins

Tight security arrangements include deployment of video cameras and 20 micro observers at 109 polling stations and webcasting at five

The city's three major political parties — AAP, BJP and Congress — have geared up for the by-election in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly seat scheduled today. During the extensive campaign in the constituency, the parties have appealed the people to come out in large numbers and vote for them.

Menakshi Chandela is contesting from the Congress, Harjeet Singh from AAP and the BJP has fielded its alliance Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Apart from these, three other contesting candidates include — Devinder Singh Nagi from Purvanchal Mahapanchayat, Lalit Taak from All Indian Forward Bloc and Hardeep Singh as an independent. The counting is scheduled on April 13.

To ensure free and fair election, the election commission has set up 166 polling stations and deployed adequate security forces. All necessary arrangements for providing assured minimum facilities like ramp facility for physically challenged voters, drinking water facility, toilet facility and electricity at every polling stations for convenience and facilitation of voters have been made available.

"Webcasting of five polling stations will be done for live monitoring of election process in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission. Video cameras and 20 micro observers will be deployed will be deployed at 109 polling stations to observe the poll process at 20 polling locations," the Election Commisison stated.

As per the standing instructions of the Election Commission, photo voter slips have been distributed to the electorates of Rajouri Garden. As on date, 1,03,200 photo voter slips (more than 60 per cent voters) have already been distributed.

The seat fell vacant early this year after AAP's Jarnail Singh quit as MLA to contest Punjab Assembly poll against SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal which he lost.

But AAP has decided not to field Jarnail and instead chose a new candidate, Harjeet Singh, another Sikh face, as its candidate for the bypoll.