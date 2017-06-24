Ahead of monsoon, doctors see spurt in viral infections

According to medical experts, with the rains, the humidity level in the Capital is expected to go up, which will lead to a spike in the cases of vector-borne diseases.

While most people in Delhi are looking forward to a break from the sweltering heat ahead of monsoons, hospitals in the city are preparing to deal with the darker side of this welcome season — dengue and chikungunya.

According to medical experts, with the rains, the humidity level in the Capital is expected to go up, which will lead to a spike in the cases of vector-borne diseases. So far, Delhi has reported 50 cases of dengue and 105 cases of chikungunya.

Dr Rajesh Bhudhiraja, Internal Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said: "Waterlogging and humid weather give rise to bacterial and viral growth. Stagnant water also provides for an easy breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease carriers. Early-stage symptoms, such as fever, are being reported in our OPD. Besides, the number of gastro-infections is also increasing."

In fact, many hospitals and clinics are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases with symptoms such as cold, cough, high-grade fever, sore throat, headache, etc. All these are common symptoms of viral infection. The season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid-July and generally lasts till November-end. Last year, at least 15 fatalities were reported from various hospitals due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though the civic bodies had kept the death tally at zero.