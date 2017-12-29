28-year-old labourer dies after roof caves in

A 28-year-old man working at an under-construction building lost his life after a portion of the newly constructed roof caved in at Prem Nagar area of Outer Delhi on Thursday morning. The incident created panic among the residents and other labourers who were working on the site.

According to the police, a case of negligence has been registered against the supervisor and he is being questioned. The incident occurred around 10 am on Thursday when Ram Gopal alias Guddu was working inside the under-construction building while the other labourers were working outside the building. Gopal had removed the wooden logs of the lanter and the roof suddenly caved in. The labourers working outside the building heard his cries and rushed inside but he was buried deep under the debris.

The police were informed and the rescue teams recovered him. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The other labourers informed the police that they were carrying out the work in order to fix the lanter when it collapsed. While Gopal had removed the wooden logs to fix it, the others were repairing it from outside.

Ram Gopal resided in Janta enclave area and was working at the under-construction one-storey building for the last few months.