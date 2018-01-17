Trending#

Watch: Proteas opener given out for 'obstructing the field' in U-19 WC, du Plessis calls it 'absolute joke'

Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Wednesday 17 January 2018 17:10 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
 Controversy surfaced at the ICC-19 World Cup following the dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay for obstructing the field while playing against the West Indies here on Wednesday.

 
Facing Windies pacer Jarion Hoyte, Pillay mistimed a cover drive and edged the ball onto his pads, after which he picked up the stationary ball and threw it to the West Indies wicketkeeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart.Stewart then appealed and consulted the two standing umpires before the decision was passed to the third umpire Ranmore Martinesz, reports ESPNcricinfo. The decision went in favour of the West Indies and Pillay was given out. The decision resulted in a series of tweets from the cricket fraternity.

   
Faf du Plessis, South Africa's senior team skipper took to Twitter to call the decision 'an absolute joke'.Former Australia women skipper Lisa Sthalekar also questioned the decision and tweeted, "Can't believe what I am seeing @ICC #U19WorldCup," she tweeted. "WI appealed for handling the ball. The ball had stopped rolling & the player picked it up."

   
However, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson seemed satisfied with the decision and defended it by tweeting the rule of the game. According to Law 37.4 (Returning the ball to a fielder), "Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder." 

 
 

    
   
