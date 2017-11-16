Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev record, but he won't be happy about it

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a duck against Sri Lanka on first day of the first Test in Kolkata.

India skipper Virat Kohli failed to open his account against Sri Lanka on first day of the first Test in Kolkata on Thursday.

This was Kohli’s fifth dismissal for a zero in 2017. This unwanted record added him to the list of Indian captains with most number of ducks in a calendar year. He joined Kapil Dev who had achieved the unwanted feat in 1983 after 31 matches.

Kohli’s first duck came in Pune in a Test match against Australia while he failed to open the account at The Oval against Sri Lanka during ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The third and fourth came against Australia in Chennai (ODI) in September and in T20I in October respectively.

Kohli’s struggle at the Eden Gardens continued in Test cricket as his average came down to 13.83 in four Tests. In 2017, Kohli tops the list with most number of ducks and is followed by Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza (3) and Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer (3).