Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina enjoy downtime on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Before heading out to play Champions Trophy, the cricketers had a lot of fun on the comedy show.

After the gruelling schedule of recently concluded Indian Premier League, Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Suresh Raina landed at The Kapil Sharma Show to enjoy some laughs and lighter moments.

Hardik Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians team that won the tenth season of the cash-rich event. He is also the part of Team India, along with Shikhar Dhawan, which will start the defending campaign for the Champions Trophy with the match against Pakistan on June 4.

Dhawan's team, on the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad, were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in the qualifiers. Whereas Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions finished at number seven spot.

The trio of T20 swashbucklers seems to have enjoyed their time with comedian Kapil Sharma. Pandya tweeted an image with the the host of the show captioning that he was 'stumped, caught and bowled with laughter.'

Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! Guys, can you guess where am I? pic.twitter.com/Za42NI8vHL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 23, 2017

Dhawan echoed Pandya's feelings and also shared an image on his Twitter page talking about the 'Full on masti' they did on the sets.

The episode is yet to air. But the presence of three amazing athletes will surely provide a boost to the rankings.