Mohammad Kaif 'checkmates' social media trolls with befitting reply

Bigots on social media had hounded Mohammad Kaif on Saturday after the former Indian cricketer posted a picture of him and his son playing chess.

Former India captain Mohammad Kaif gave a befitting reply after he was trolled on social media for posting a picture in which he could be seen playing chess with his son.

Bigots had a field day giving free advice to Kaif, asking him to refrain from playing chess as it is prohibited in Islam.

Kaif took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a picture in which he explained how chess is 'India's own invention' and should be played by everyone. "When u are playing a sport, it's one of the best ways to break barriers of caste, creed, religion. Wish everyone plays more. #SportsBeyondReligion," was Kaif's caption along with the post.

Here's the post:

When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more.#SportsBeyondReligion pic.twitter.com/RSwkJMMoAB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 30, 2017

On Saturday, Muslim clerics also defended Mohammad Kaif after he was brutally trolled on social media for playing chess with his son. Imam Sajid Rashidi, a Muslim cleric from Delhi, said that people who are accusing Kaif of being 'un-Islamic' are wrong and said that there is nothing wrong in playing chess as long as gambling isn't involved.

"People who are accusing him should look at themselves first. He was playing with his son. There is nothing wrong with it," he said. He also said that this is different from the time when Mohammed Shami and Irfan Pathan posted pictures of their wives, as doing that was against the rules of Islam.

Another cleric, Mufti M. Mukarram Ahmad said that those who are commenting Kaif must be made aware of the rules of Islam themselves before commenting on others. Kaif earned the disapproval of a small section of ultraconservatives for posting a Facebook photograph showing him playing chess with his son.

This isn't the first time Muslim cricketers have been harassed like this. Mohammed Shami faced backlash recently for posting 'un-Islamic' pictures of his daughters birthday. The premier Indian fast-bowler was also trolled for posting pictures of his wife wearing a sleeveless gown.

One of India's finest all-rounders Irfan Pathan was hounded for sharing a picture in which his wife could be seen wearing nail-polish, while Kaif himself was once trolled for doing the Surya Namaskar.