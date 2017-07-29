Essel Group 90 years
cricket, web exclusive, twitter, Social Media, mohammad kaif, Islam, irfan pathan, Mohammed Shami, troll, Bigots

Bigots 'educate' Mohammad Kaif after cricketer posts pic with son playing chess

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif playing chess with his son (Facebook)
alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 29 Jul 2017-10:02am , DNA webdesk

'Is breathing haram or not,' questions Kaif.

Mohammad Kaif was at the receiving end of some free advice by trolls after the former India cricketer posted an innocent picture of him playing chess with his son on social media.

Kaif, regarded as one of the best fielders India has ever produced, wrote "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi" in his post and added a cute father-son photo.

Bigots didn't take time to point out that playing chess was forbidden in Islam.

Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ

'As per Islam, women should be fully covered': Female Muslim cleric slams Mohammed Shami's wife's dress

cricket, Web Exclusive, irfan pathan, mohammed shami, Indian Cricket Team, social media, facebook, Safa Baig

ALSO READ

Bigots troll Irfan Pathan for posting 'unislamic selfie' with wife

mohammad kaif, uttar pradesh, islam, twitter, web exclusive, cricket, Mohammed Shami, surya namaskar, Allah

ALSO READ

Now, Mohammad Kaif faces wrath of fundamentalists for doing Surya Namaskar

Sensible voices, though, were quick to point out that Kaif had done nothing wrong.

Kaif too hit back as his detractors by question them whether breathing was also prohibited in Islam. "What ? Thekeedar ji se poochiye, is breathing haraam or not. Kamaal hai yaar," he wrote on Twitter.

This isn't the first time Muslim cricketers have been harassed like this. Mohammed Shami faced backlash recently for posting 'un-Islamic' pictures of his daughters birthday. The premier Indian fast-bowler was also trolled for posting pictures of his wife wearing a sleeveless gown. One of India's finest all-rounders Irfan Pathan was hounded for sharing a picture in which his wife could be seen wearing nail-polish, while Kaif himself was once trolled for doing the Surya Namaskar.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read