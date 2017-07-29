Bigots 'educate' Mohammad Kaif after cricketer posts pic with son playing chess

Mohammad Kaif was at the receiving end of some free advice by trolls after the former India cricketer posted an innocent picture of him playing chess with his son on social media.

Kaif, regarded as one of the best fielders India has ever produced, wrote "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi" in his post and added a cute father-son photo.

Bigots didn't take time to point out that playing chess was forbidden in Islam.

Sensible voices, though, were quick to point out that Kaif had done nothing wrong.

Kaif too hit back as his detractors by question them whether breathing was also prohibited in Islam. "What ? Thekeedar ji se poochiye, is breathing haraam or not. Kamaal hai yaar," he wrote on Twitter.

What ? Thekeedar ji se poochiye, is breathing haraam or not. Kamaal hai yaar. https://t.co/RTOV15hxEc — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 28, 2017

This isn't the first time Muslim cricketers have been harassed like this. Mohammed Shami faced backlash recently for posting 'un-Islamic' pictures of his daughters birthday. The premier Indian fast-bowler was also trolled for posting pictures of his wife wearing a sleeveless gown. One of India's finest all-rounders Irfan Pathan was hounded for sharing a picture in which his wife could be seen wearing nail-polish, while Kaif himself was once trolled for doing the Surya Namaskar.