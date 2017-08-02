Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
cricket, Cricket Australia (CA), australia, steve smith, bangladesh, melbourne, england, South Africa

Cricket Australia, players edge closer to pay deal

(Getty Images - Representational Image)
Wed, 2 Aug 2017-09:34am , Reuters

A Cricket Australia spokesman said on Wednesday that negotiations had advanced to the 'final details' after days of lengthy talks with the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Cricket Australia is on the verge of agreeing a new pay deal with the players' union, ending a long impasse and avoiding the need for arbitration. A Cricket Australia spokesman said on Wednesday that negotiations had advanced to the 'final details' after days of lengthy talks with the Australian Cricketers' Association.

News Ltd media on Tuesday declared a "peace deal brokered" and the "Ashes saved", a reference to the upcoming test series against England. But talks continued to grind on into Wednesday.

Australia's top 230 players have effectively been unemployed since the last five-year agreement expired on June 30 and an "A" tour of South Africa has already fallen victim to the lockout.

Steve Smith

ALSO READ

Steve Smith hardens stance, says no Bangladesh tour without new pay deal

Australia captain Steve Smith told Fox Sports TV on Tuesday he was confident of a deal being brokered, but confirmed players would not travel to Bangladesh for a two-test tour starting this month until the dispute was resolved.

CA chief executive James Sutherland proposed taking the matter to binding arbitration if a deal was not struck by early this week.

 
Comments
 

Also Read