Chris Gayle won't break Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes any time soon, here's why

Chris Gayle equalled Shahid Afridi as the player with most international sixes on Saturday. He hit five sixes in the third and final ODI against Bangaldesh to reach 476 international sixes- same as Afridi.

However, Gayle won't be able to claim the title of 'Kings of Sixes' for his own any time soon. Gayle was expected to get past Afridi during the T20I series against Bangladesh. However, he won't be a part of the series any more.

Gayle has been rested for the three-match T20I series which begins in St. Kitts on Tuesday, July 31. It means Gayle won't get a chance to go past Afridi till December this year.

West Indies don't play international cricket till November after this T20I series. They will take on Bangaldesh (again!) in a Test series then. However, Gayle is unlikely to fature in whites for the Windies. However, he may get Six No. 477 in the ODI series in December.

Marlon Samuels returns

Chadwick Walton and Sheldon Cottrell have been included in the 13-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Both Cottrell and Walton weren't part of the squad that played in the charity game against the ICC World XI at the Lord's. Cottrell, though, was included in the squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh and played the final ODI in which he finished with figures of 1 for 59.

Cottrell and Walton had recently played in the Global T20 Canada in which the 28-year-old pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament while the 33-year-old batsman struck a couple of half-centuries.

Marlon Samuels returns to the Windies set-up, having missed the ODI series as he was recovering from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Rayad Emrit, who was part of the T20I squad for the charity match, misses out.

West Indies T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams