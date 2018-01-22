Republic Day sale: SpiceJet offers domestic tickets at Rs 769

Low cost airline SpiceJet has announced a four-day long Republic Day sale. SpiceJet is offering an all inclusive one-way fare starting as low as Rs 769.

For international flight tickets, the price starts from Rs 2469 for selected destinations, said the airline.

"The starting offer of Rs 769 (all inclusive) is valid on popular domestic routes like Jammu - Srinagar, Silchar - Guwahati, Dehradun - Delhi, Delhi - Jaipur, Agartala - Guwahati, Coimbatore - Bengaluru, Kochi - Bengaluru and Delhi - Dehradun whereas on the airline's international network the starting offer of Rs 2469 (all inclusive) can be availed on the Chennai - Colombo route," SpiceJet said.

Customers who will book their tickets directly from the website will also get additional benefits.

SpiceJet also said that the tickets under their Republic Day sale are also refundable.

"There is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis. Blackout dates would be applicable. Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance,'' it said.

Meanwhile, GoAir also offering ticket prices at lower rates. GoAir airlines is offering domestic flight tickets to Delhi from 14 cities at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,485.

According to the company's website, the Republic Day scheme will allow the customers to book their tickets till January 25, 2018. The travel period of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018.

Besides this, customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.

"This Republic Day fly to Delhi from 14 cities across India with special fares starting from Rs. 1485. Plan in advance and make the most of this Republic Day long weekend. Also get up to 10% off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Hurry! Book your travel on our website or download our mobile app to treat yourself to these amazing seasonal discounts", GoAir said.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. From Ahmedabad to Delhi its Rs 1,631. The discounted rates from the other cities have been mentioned on the website.

Apart from Lucknow and New Delhi, the other cities under the Republic day offer are Jammu, Ranchi,Leh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Goa.