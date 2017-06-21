Rangebound Sensex skids on oil; metal, energy play spoilsport

Markets continued to look for direction for the second day today with the benchmark S&P Sensex closing about 14 points lower in rangebound trade as weak oil prices hurt stocks amid sustained capital outflows.
Markets continued to look for
direction for the second day today with the benchmark S&P
Sensex closing about 14 points lower in rangebound trade as
weak oil prices hurt stocks amid sustained capital outflows.
Among BSE sectoral indices, metal dropped the most by
1.20 per cent, followed by oil&gas 0.86 per cent, PSU 0.68 per
cent, auto 0.66 per cent, IT 0.50 per cent, consumer durables
0.41 per cent, healthcare 0.13 per cent and bankex 0.11 per
cent.
The Sensex, after shuttling between 31,193.61 and
31,336.44, finally ended lower by 13.89 points, or 0.04 per
cent, at 31,283.64. The gauge had lost 14.04 points in the
previous session.
The NSE Nifty too took some blows as it dropped by 19.90
points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 9,633.60. It moved
between 9,608.60 and 9,650.45.
"Lack of fresh triggers refrained market to continue its
positive momentum while today s RBI minutes will be under
scrutiny to check any deviation from current neutral stance
due to softening inflation. Global markets remain volatile led
by slid in oil prices due to signs of supply glut," Vinod
Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said.
Oil&gas index was down 0.86 per cent with stocks like OIL
(2.51 pc), ONGC (2.10 pc), GAIL (1.97 pc), BPCL (1.48 pc) IOC
(0.95 pc) and HPCL (0.81 pc) all taking a beating.
Internationally, oil prices fell below USD 43 a barrel
for the first time since November last year on rising output
from Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members exempt from cutting
supply.
Airlines stocks, however, were upbeat on expectations of
lower jet fuel prices with Spicejet and Jet Airways rising by
4.03 per cent and 2.99 per cent, while InterGlobe Aviation
climbed 1.51 per cent.
Investors engaged in cutting down their bets apprehending
early glitches in GST rollout amid continued capital outflows
by foreign funds and a weak trend in Asian markets.
Tata Motors, with a loss of 2.11 per cent, was the worst
hit from the Sensex pack followed by ONGC at 2.10 per cent.
Others that also came under selling pressure included
Adani Ports, Lupin, TCS, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp,
PowerGerid, Cipla, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motor (DVR),
M&M, ICICI Bank and HDFC Ltd, falling by up to 1.63 per cent.
However, Kotak Bank rose 0.85 per cent followed by Sun
Pharma (0.80 per cent), Maruti Suzuki 0.76 per cent, Wipro
0.73 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.70 per cent, NTPC 0.69 per cent,
Asian Paint 0.54 per cent and Reliance Ind 0.41 per cent.
FMCG gained the most by rising 0.73 per cent, followed by
realty 0.51 per cent and power 0.19 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a
net Rs 312.84, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs)
bought shares worth Rs 477.13 crore yesterday, as per
provisional data released by the stock exchanges.
Elsewhere, most Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei fell
0.45 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.57 per cent,
South Korea down 0.49 per cent and Singapore shed 0.81 per
cent. while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.52 per
cent after US-based index comnpiler MSCI agreed to include
mainland-listed shares in its benchmark of emerging markets.
European indices like France, Germany and the UK fell in
their early sessions.
