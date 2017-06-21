Rangebound Sensex skids on oil; metal, energy play spoilsport

Markets continued to look for direction for the second day today with the benchmark S&P Sensex closing about 14 points lower in rangebound trade as weak oil prices hurt stocks amid sustained capital outflows.

Among BSE sectoral indices, metal dropped the most by

1.20 per cent, followed by oil&gas 0.86 per cent, PSU 0.68 per

cent, auto 0.66 per cent, IT 0.50 per cent, consumer durables

0.41 per cent, healthcare 0.13 per cent and bankex 0.11 per

cent.

The Sensex, after shuttling between 31,193.61 and

31,336.44, finally ended lower by 13.89 points, or 0.04 per

cent, at 31,283.64. The gauge had lost 14.04 points in the

previous session.

The NSE Nifty too took some blows as it dropped by 19.90

points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 9,633.60. It moved

between 9,608.60 and 9,650.45.

"Lack of fresh triggers refrained market to continue its

positive momentum while today s RBI minutes will be under

scrutiny to check any deviation from current neutral stance

due to softening inflation. Global markets remain volatile led

by slid in oil prices due to signs of supply glut," Vinod

Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said.

Oil&gas index was down 0.86 per cent with stocks like OIL

(2.51 pc), ONGC (2.10 pc), GAIL (1.97 pc), BPCL (1.48 pc) IOC

(0.95 pc) and HPCL (0.81 pc) all taking a beating.

Internationally, oil prices fell below USD 43 a barrel

for the first time since November last year on rising output

from Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members exempt from cutting

supply.

Airlines stocks, however, were upbeat on expectations of

lower jet fuel prices with Spicejet and Jet Airways rising by

4.03 per cent and 2.99 per cent, while InterGlobe Aviation

climbed 1.51 per cent.

Investors engaged in cutting down their bets apprehending

early glitches in GST rollout amid continued capital outflows

by foreign funds and a weak trend in Asian markets.

Tata Motors, with a loss of 2.11 per cent, was the worst

hit from the Sensex pack followed by ONGC at 2.10 per cent.

Others that also came under selling pressure included

Adani Ports, Lupin, TCS, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp,

PowerGerid, Cipla, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motor (DVR),

M&M, ICICI Bank and HDFC Ltd, falling by up to 1.63 per cent.

However, Kotak Bank rose 0.85 per cent followed by Sun

Pharma (0.80 per cent), Maruti Suzuki 0.76 per cent, Wipro

0.73 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.70 per cent, NTPC 0.69 per cent,

Asian Paint 0.54 per cent and Reliance Ind 0.41 per cent.

FMCG gained the most by rising 0.73 per cent, followed by

realty 0.51 per cent and power 0.19 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a

net Rs 312.84, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs)

bought shares worth Rs 477.13 crore yesterday, as per

provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Elsewhere, most Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei fell

0.45 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.57 per cent,

South Korea down 0.49 per cent and Singapore shed 0.81 per

cent. while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.52 per

cent after US-based index comnpiler MSCI agreed to include

mainland-listed shares in its benchmark of emerging markets.

European indices like France, Germany and the UK fell in

their early sessions.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)