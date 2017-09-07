India's first hyperloop to connect Amrawati, Vijaywada; HTT signs pact with Andhra Pradesh government

US-based Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc (HTT) has bagged its first hyperloop project in India. HTT have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andra Pradesh government to develop a Hyperloop route in the state.

The company made an announcement about the latest development on its website. The new technology would now reduce the distance between the two cities to just five minutes. At present, it takes more than an hour to commute between the two.

HTT said that the project would be based on private funding and would use a Public Private Partnership model. A six-month feasibility study would also be done at the beginning of the project in October.

After the reasouch work would be completed, HTT would then commence the project work in the country.

But in case you are wondering what is Hyperloop, here is your answer.

Hyperloop technology is the brainchild of Tesla CEO and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk. Referred as the fifth mode of transportation, hyperloop is a pod like vehicle propelled through a tube network using near-vacuum conditions.

These pods are capable of intercity travel, with potential of running at 1,100 km per hour, hyperloop can surpass even the aircraft speed. Because of the partial magnetic levitation, their energy consumption is quite low. Some of its fetaures among others are regenerative braking and use of solar power to operate.

It also glides at aircraft speeds for long distances, owing to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.

This technology is currently being worked upon in the US between New York and Washington, cutting travel time between the two cities to about half an hour.

Earlier, Union Minister of Roads, Highways, Ports and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari had invited Musk to the country during a meeting with him earlier this year and had shown interest in the latter’s company exploring opportunities in India to solve the country’s traffic congestion problems.

Gadkari had said that he has also requested Tesla to run a hyperloop on an experimental basis on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.