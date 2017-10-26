India's digital talent is 76%; global average is 56%: Study

India has highest proportion of digital talent with 76% among the countries surveyed, compared to the global average of 56%, according to a survey.

"The digital talent landscape India ranks highest in proportion of digital talent at 76%," according to the Capgemini and LinkedIn survey.

India is followed by Italy at 66%, Spain at 65%, UK at 62%, the Netherlands 61% and the US 55%, the survey added.

The survey was conducted among 753 employees and 501 executives at the director-level or above at large companies with more than 1,000 employees.

It took place from June to July 2017, and covered nine countries, including France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States covering seven industries like automotive, banking, consumer products, insurance, retail, telecom and utilities.

The survey also revealed that the digital talent gap is widening in India as 64 per cent organisations in the country cited a widening talent gap over the past few years.

Globally, 54% of the organisations agreed that the digital talent gap is hampering their digital transformation programs and that their organisation has lost competitive advantage because of a shortage of digital talent, it added.

Further, the survey said, the major roadblocks for existing talent are the workforce worrying over their skills becoming redundant soon.

"Globally, employees worry that their skills are either already redundant or soon to become so. In India, 49 per cent believe that their current skill set will be redundant in the next 4 5 years and 34% believe that this will happen as early as the next 1-2 years," it said.

Among the employees surveyed globally, 47% stated digital skill development to be a key reason to switch to a new organisation, it said.

The survey said with India, the UK and Germany having the largest supply of digital talents, the migration is also high from these countries.

For every 4 digital talent moving into India, 10 move out of the country, it said.

The US (47%), UK (14%), UAE (6%) are the top countries from which digital talents are migrating to India.

Moreover, US (50 per cent), Australia (8 per cent) and UK (8 per cent) are the top three countries to which talent from India is moving to, it added.