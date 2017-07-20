YRF VS Nikkhil Advani: Qaidi Band and Lucknow Central have similar stories!

There is a lot of similarity between Nikkhil Advani’s Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Chopra’s Qaidi Band that launches newcomers Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. Both the films are set against the backdrop of a jail with music at its core. While, in Lucknow Central, Farhan forms a music band with his co-prisoners, in Qaidi Band the jailor gets the undertrials to get together to form an orchestra. Last year too, same thing had happened between Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Sultan produced by Aditya. But the directors reached out to each other.

Even Aamir and Aditya had a talk. This time, too, Qaidi Band will be hitting the theatres before Nikkhil’s Lucknow Central. Since their stories are similar, there is a likelihood of the Farhan starrer being affected. We contacted Nikkhil to find out if he had watched the trailer of the YRF film and the seen the similarities? He said he is yet to watch it as he is on vacation. “I will come back and see it,” he signed off.