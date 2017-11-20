You won't be able to take your eyes off bikini-clad Esha Gupta's latest pictures

She is sexy and she knows it! Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the hottest Bollywood actress to follow on Instagram. Even when she is not making heads turned for her glamorous avatar for movies, the actress woos her fans with uber hot pictures on social media.

So for all those who haven't recovered from her hot lingerie pictures, it's time to take a look another round of Miss Gupta's latest bikini pictures.

This time the lady has opted for a black and white effect for her picture. Dressed in a white bikini, Esha got a thumbs up for her fans who have just two words to write in the comments section, 'hot' and 'sexy'..

Above n beyond #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

After women, flowers are the most divine creations- Christian Dior A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:48am PST

A few weeks back, Esha Gupta was breaking the Internet with her bold lingerie photoshoot. Topeless pictures, bare bottoms and her uber hot lingerie picture showcased her beautiful body with a confident smile. Some liked it, some disapproved of her boldness and many trolled her with nasty comments. But the Baadshaho actress said she was not surprised by such reactions.

In an interview to TOI, Esha Gupta had said, " In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born. They are even accused when they are raped. So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it's easy for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I've done shoots like this one when I was a model. I have gone topeless and naked too.No one ever asked me about that. And who are these people who have issues with my pictures? It's my body and it's been shot aesthetically. There's a thin line which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it's better to be hated than to be forgotten."