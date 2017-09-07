Why Priyanka Chopra opting for Aamir Khan's biopic on Rakesh Sharma may not be the right choice

Priyanka Chopra was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan, playing one of the two primary characters — that of Amrita Pritam. Now that she has disassociated herself from the film, we hear that she chose Aamir Khan’s next biopic on Rakesh Sharma over the SLB film. But an insider feels it might not be the correct choice, “The Rakesh Sharma biopic will hardly have anything for a heroine of her stature. It will be mostly about his space travel. There will just be a small chunk of his personal life that will be shown, which will include PC since she plays the wife. We are wondering why she would settle for a lesser role. Unless box office is her only priority, because all Aamir Khan films break records.” Only Priyanka can answer this!