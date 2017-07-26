When Dharmendra said that his ad should be better than Hema Malini’s!

Recently, Dharmendra shot for an ad for a pain relief oil which was directed by Prabhakar Shukla.

Interestingly, Shukla had directed Hema Malini 15 years ago for a hair oil ad. Talking about his shoot with Dharmendra he says, “I felt fortunate enough to direct living legend Dharmendra. It was a memorable experience. He is still like a child while on the set and ready to learn even though he is a master of acting. When I told him that I had directed Hemaji’s hair oil ad, he replied ‘but make mine still better’ on a lighter mode. He is quite jovial and keeps the atmosphere happy.”