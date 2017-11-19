WATCH: This video of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam on a ferris wheel at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash is PRICELESS!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure that their darling daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan's sixth birthday bash was nothing less than spectacular. A number of tinsel town kids were spotted at the party, with their parents.

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam also made it to the party and had a gala time. This was little AbRam's first appearance at a birthday party. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was also present at the do with her son Viaan, shared an adorable video on her Instagram account in which SRK and AbRam can be seen enjoying their ride on a ferris wheel.

Not just Shah Rukh and AbRam, even Abhishek couldn't hold himself back from being a part of the ride as others can be heard cheering for them in the backdrop. Also spotted on the wheel is Bunty Walia. As Shilpa points out in the caption of the video, boys will be boys!

Watch the video right here: