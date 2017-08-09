Watch: Soulful number 'Meer-E-Kaarwan' from Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' is out!

Finding its way to the top of chartbusters, Kaavaan Kaavaan from the movie Lucknow Central was received with much enthusiasm and gusto. The makers of the Farhan Akhtar starrer movie have now released their next song Meer-E-Kaarwan – a touching and heartwarming track.

Meer-E-Kaarwan is a soulful ballad that will definitely find its way to all the romantic playlists. A composition of Rochak Kohli, with the lyrics penned by Adheesh Verma, the song has the blissful voices of singers Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan.

The song intercuts showing flashback of the Lucknow Central inmates spending precious time with their families and loved ones. The track resonates with listeners finding an emotional connect and making them empathize with the inmates.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment, Lucknow Central stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is slated to release on September 15, 2017.

Watch the song right here: