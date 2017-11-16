Essel Group 90 years
Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan

WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan's ride in Mamata Banerjee's hatchback makes for an amazing sight

Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan (zeenews.com)
Updated: Nov 16, 2017, 04:41 PM IST

Here's yet another proof of Shah Rukh Khan's closeness to West Bengal CM

We all know West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shah Rukh Khan are extremely close. King Khan's connection with the state of Bengal doesn't end with an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders he owns, the superstar is also close to the politician whom he calls 'Didi'.

Kolkata has become a second home for him now and when he was in the city to inaugurate the Kolkata Film Festival, the actor got a ride to the airport by none other than the state's CM. But unlike his swanky fleet of cars, SRK was seen getting off from the back seat of Mamata Banerjee's Santro.

A video of King Khan's humble ride has also gone viral which mentions how long ago it must have been since SRK travelled in a hatchback.

Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), mamata banerjee, king khan, Mukul Roy, inauguration, Web

Shah Rukh Khan remained tight-lipped and chose not to respond to the questions but the closeness between two is quite visible in the video. Just like any other protective sister, Mamata took care of Shah Rukh as he got off the car and the latter touched her feet to seek her blessings.

Kolkata International Film Festival-PTI

On Raksha Bandhan this year, SRK revealed, “Every year I wait for an important wish. Didi's Rakhi wishes on Raksha Bandhan day.”

Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the best choice for the brand ambassador of Bengal Tourism too.

