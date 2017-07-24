Watch: Here's how Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez prepped for 'Disco Disco' song

The Disco Disco song featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, is winning hearts all over with its quirky beats leaving the audience hooked to the film. Now the makers have released the making video of Disco Disco giving us more insight into the fun song.

The video showcases Sidharth Malhotra talking about bringing back the disco era with the song. Jacqueline Fernandez also shared the 60s, 70s and 80s influence she had in her family.

The actor was more than excited to don the shiny jacket and shoes and said, "First time I'm wearing bell bottoms on-screen which is pretty cool, a jacket which is lit up, shoes which are lit up. Lot of bling, lot of lights..." Jacqueline expresses her fascination to the 'oohs and aahs' in the song which takes us to the retro era.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls his collaboration with Bosco as they had earlier worked together for Kala Chashma. He is seen praising the choreographer and his team for the nice, dance, fun number. Bosco was more than happy making the actors dance to his tunes.

Jacqueline shares her favourite part of the song saying, "Shot on the really amazing lens, which is fish eye which gives a really fun, club like vibe. That was one of my favourite things about the song."

Choreographer Bosco shares, "We have actually created some funny, funky moves." He also shared how they made the song steamy by getting Jacqueline dance on the Mirror ball. The song showcased the sizzling couple matching steps to the upbeat music, setting the screen on fire.

Watch the making-of-the-song video right here:

A Gentleman revolves around mistaken identity and is packed with ingredients like action, comedy, thrill and romance. The trailer of the film has already been released and has met with a great response.

Directed by directors Raj & D.K., the film and is all set to release on August 25, 2017.