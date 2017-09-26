WATCH: From GST on sanitary pads to Karwa Chauth, you can't afford to miss Twinkle Khanna's sassy life lessons!

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones once again proved why she's the ultimate queen of sass, humour and sarcasm at a recently concluded award funtion, The actress was awarded thr Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year aat the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, held on Sunday.

On the occasion, the actress shared 10 life lessons that she learnt in the past 10 years of her life. From sagging skin, GST on sanitary pads to Karwa Chauth and botox, the actress left no sphere untouched and went all out to make it an evening to remember.

The actress also appears on the cover of Vogue India's 10th anniversary special issue, alongside childhood bestie Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. She shared the cover on her Twitter handle, writing, "As two chubby nerds in bursting uniforms in Panchgani @karanjohar & I couldn't have imagined being on the cover of Vogue together someday"

Here are the million dollar life lessons shared by Twinkle at the awards night:

1. It’s true that we get more comfortable in our skin as we get older but that is also because that poor thing is not as tight as it used to be.

2. We don’t need GST on our sanitary pads. What we need instead is an alarm inside it, not a wide breaking one as it would set us on a different path altogether, but an alarm nonetheless that warns us of imminent overflow and saves us from the 100 trips we make to the bathroom just to check. Now that’s a product I could not grudge the GST on.

3. Millions of Indian women fast for their husband’s long life on every Karwa Chauth. My dear friend who just won an award does immortalise this in his movies but I don’t think that our 3033 gods are really listening. Because when the mortality charts show up, there are 147 countries above us where their men outlive our good old Indian dudes. So ladies stop because it’s clearly not working.

4. It’s difficult to befriend your present if you are still quarrelling with your past.

5. God could not be everywhere so he created mothers and the devil could not be everywhere so he created mothers-in-law. Having said that I feel like I am going to be a terrible one.

6. The only thing free in life is bad advice. Enough said.

7. Botox unfortunately does not make you look younger. It just makes you look like you are a part of a secret alien invasion desperately trying to fit in with the humans.

8. Our satellite only reached Mars because it was called mom. I am certain that if it was called dad it would still be circling the Earth, lost but not willing to ask for directions.

9. Life is but a chance in the game of choice.

10. For centuries women have been looking for a cape but have been given an apron and it’s only recently that we have learned how to swing our aprons around. So let it flutter down our backs and let it take to the skies.

Watch the full speech right here: