THIS is the reason why Katrina Kaif won’t be a part of Salman Khan’s Da-bangg show in New Delhi

Be it with his films that rule the box-office or his popular show Bigg Boss, Salman Khan manages to make his way through everyone’s hearts. But his fans in Delhi had another reason to rejoice when it was announced that the actor will make a personal appearance in Delhi as he will bring his internationally recognised concert – ‘Dabangg-The-Tour’ to the national capital on December 10 this year.

Directed and scripted by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events in association with Red Rocks Entertainment, ‘Dabangg-The-Tour’ will also have a bevy of stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Meet Bros, Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon, apart from television host Maniesh Paul.

Moreover, as the actor will next be seen reuniting with Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, everyone expected Katrina to be an integral part of Salman’s tour. But it seems, Katrina would not be able to make it to the show. The actress’ spokesperson revealed, “Katrina Kaif will not be part of the Dabangg show in Delhi as she will be attending the Lux Awards in Mumbai, on the 10th December. She may perhaps join the tour later , but not at this time, owing to her prior commitment.”

Well, we will have to wait for Tiger Zinda Hai to release so that we can witness their sizzling chemistry once again.