Sumeet Vyas and team 'HighJack' eagerly await the release of their film

While the release of 'High Jack' been stayed by the Censor Board of Film Certification as the film has been sent to the revision committee, lead actor Sumeet Vyas and the team are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

'High Jack' which was supposed to hit the screens on World Stoner Day i.e. April 20, 2018, has now been postponed until further notice. The makers were eager to release the film on the World Stoner Day in sync with the film's stoner theme.

However, owing to procedural delay in attaining Censor Certificate, High Jack' s release is now postponed, with the makers scouting for a new release date.

Set against the backdrop of an airplane hi-jack, High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

Later the film showcases the aftermath of what happens when passengers get stoned on the flight which further leads into a series of madcap adventures. 'High Jack' will be a one of its kind stoner comedy, the trailer of which has already taken the audience on a laughter trip.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana.