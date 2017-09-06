Sunny Leone recalls being boycotted at Bollywood awards show on Neha Dhupia's podcast

From being an adult star to Bollywood's beloved item girl, Sunny Leone's fame has only increased with her stint in tinsletown. But when the lady appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast, #NoFilterNeha she recollected the times when the bigwigs of the film fraternity were not even ready to share stage with her. “I was new then and when a new person comes in, it’s like they think its shady or who is this person and where does she come from blah blah blah. I think there is some sense of curiosity plus at that moment there were probably many women who didn’t like me. I’m okay with that, I don’t really care so much but it was weird to sit there, and I was sitting there for very long because they couldn’t find somebody to go on stage with me. Somebody told Daniel and then Daniel told me,” said Sunny.

After an item song with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees' and one in Sanjay Dutt film 'Bhoomi' too, seems like Bollywood has finally accepted her.

Not just item songs with big stars, Sunny has even maintained her position as the most searched celebrity on Google for three consecutive years. And recently when she was welcomed by a sea of fans in Kochi, the unbelievable pictures proved the kind of fan following she boasts of. “People always try to tear you down or they are trying to hurt you with their words but numbers are something which is real. They are not a paid report and when I see them it just confirms in my head that I’m in the right place, I’m where I need to be and it reminds me how amazing and supportive my fans are beside anybody else who tries to push me down,” said Sunny.

But success, fame and money has failed to get friends for Sunny. She said, “I made really nice friends with people that I have worked with, and I know it sounds weird but I only meet people when I’m working with them. I am not a part of any social group or club and what I find is that people get so weird and shallow that it’s not me that they want to know, it’s someone else.”