Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosts dual anniversary celebrations!

Celebrations galore for Aayush Sharma as he brought in dual wedding anniversary revelry at his residence on Friday. The soon to debut actor hosted a lavish bash to celebrate the wedding anniversary of his in laws and himself.

Salim Khan’s first marriage was to Sushila Charak (Salman Khan’s mom), on November 18, 1964. Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Arpita Khan at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014.

Aayush Sharma and Salim Khan had both married their respective better halves on November 18 in different years. Aayush Sharma's wedding to Arpita Khan had grabbed a lot of eye balls.

Aayush Sharma had thrown a party on Friday to celebrate his marriage anniversary with Arpita as well as that of his father in law Salim Khan. Salman Khan along with Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif among others were spotted at the do.

On the work front, Aayush is busy with the preparation work of his debut film, which was announced recently, but he took time out to plan the anniversary celebrations personally for the family.

Friends close to Aayush share how he is one of the best party hosts and his parties are always memorable. On this occasion, he took up the responsibility to get the whole family together and raise a toast to more years of togetherness.