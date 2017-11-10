Ranveer Singh gets slammed for sharing his pic with the caption - 'Losing My Religion'

Looks like Ranveer may have been referring to the REM song 'Losing My Religion' but the Twitterati went berserk criticising him on social media...

We love Ranveer Singh beyond words. The actor never fails to impress us, be it his dramatic transformations for his characters in films or his out of the box fashion choices. The actor always leaves us wanting for more.

Recently, Ranveer wrapped up the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Soon after that, the actor went for a hircut and even shared a video and pictures while he was getting his tresses chopped off.

Ranveer took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his new look today and captioned the pic writing, "Losing my religion!” While the actor may be referring to American Rock band ERM's popular song by the same name from the album Out of Time, the Twitterati lost its mind on reading the caption.

While some took his words quite literally and wrote that he shouldn't have written it on his Twitter handle even if he felt that way, others thought he wrote it because apparently he was still unable to come out of his character of Alauddin Khilji from Padmavati.

Another netizen took a jibe at him and wrote, "Koi baat nahi … Aisa hota hai… Jab itne sanskaar character (Khilji) me 2 saal tak ghuse rahoge toh religion kya insaniyat bhi loose karte jaoge. Koi nahi ghar wapsi hamesha ho sakti hai… Psychiatrist ne kya bola BTW?”

While some took offence, there were some fans who came to his defense as well.

Check out the picture here and read the comments on it:

Losing my religion pic.twitter.com/vYM68pz5nr — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 10, 2017

He did it deliberately to get more controversies for the film, not good time for such posts — (@VishwasEr) November 10, 2017

Or he did it bc he's sick and fed up with all the bullshit surrounding the movie. Assumptions and prejudices without anyone haven't even seen it! Time and time the makers have clarified there's no freaking dream sequence, no such scene but still ppl keep on dragging padmavati — Jenni Khilji (@Jenni_Jen113) November 10, 2017

Common knowledge...it's a song by famous REM and means you're done with things that fed you up. It's not to be taken literally. — Jenni Khilji (@Jenni_Jen113) November 10, 2017

मुस्लिम या ईसाई मै धर्मान्तरण कोई नही बात नही लालच और डर दो ही इसके कारण है । Movie promotion के लिए कोई जवानो को गाली देता है कोई हिन्दूओ को आतंकवादी कहता है आप तो एक कदम आगे है — nitish@ni30y) November 10, 2017

इस देश मे दोगलो की कोई कमी नहीं है और इन सब दोगलो को अपने ही हिन्दू होने पर तकलीफ होती है ऐसा कयू ? — nimish (@nimish41128245) November 10, 2017

These words were not needed at this time. This tweet could have been worded differently. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) November 10, 2017

are you doing it deliberately to get more controversies for the film — Hud Hud Zinda Hai (@HudHud_Dabangg) November 10, 2017