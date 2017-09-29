Ranbir Kapoor knows what's happening on social media

Ranbir Kapoor may not be on any of the social media platforms, but if you thought he doesn’t keep a check on what is going on, his mom Neetu Kapoor has news for you.

On his birthday yesterday, the proud mom posted a cute throwback picture of their family and wrote, “Happy birthday Rana, you are that dream child any parent would wish for. Loving, caring, intellectual. Love and blessings. This year all the fan clubs have outdone themselves. He thanks all of you today! He has seen all your posts and credits.” Now, you know. Ranbir is keeping himself abreast of what is happening on the social media.